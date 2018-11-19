FY2018 EPS Estimates for Uni Select Inc (UNS) Raised by National Bank Financial

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Uni Select in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Uni Select from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Uni Select from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Uni Select in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.29.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$22.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.91. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$18.48 and a 52 week high of C$29.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Uni Select’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.