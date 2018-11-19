FY2019 EPS Estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR (FRCOY) Raised by Analyst

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $53.06 on Monday. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $54.05.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

