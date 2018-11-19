FY2019 EPS Estimates for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Lifted by Oppenheimer

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

NTAP opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. NetApp has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $621,442.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,358.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 46,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $3,953,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,280 shares of company stock worth $7,384,832. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

