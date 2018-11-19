G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $56.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $779,670.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,950. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

