Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th.

Gabelli Utility Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GUT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,065. Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $7.20.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

