GameStop Corp. (GME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

GME opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 205,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 36.8% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 128,308 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

