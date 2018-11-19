GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.50 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 92,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,754. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $56,250,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 109.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

