Generac (GNRC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.98.

Shares of GNRC opened at $56.80 on Friday. Generac has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Generac had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $559.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $2,575,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,165,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $5,819,808 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Generac by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Generac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,967,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

