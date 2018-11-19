General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. General Mills also posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. General Mills has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.02%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.