GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $279.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.26.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $44,413.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,635.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,673 shares of company stock valued at $149,484 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

