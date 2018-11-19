Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.4% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of GPC opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/genuine-parts-gpc-shares-bought-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.