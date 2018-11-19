Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GEOS. Singular Research began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $17.03.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 415.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.