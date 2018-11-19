Gerresheimer AG (GXI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.27 ($82.88).

GXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

GXI stock opened at €63.00 ($73.26) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a 12 month high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

