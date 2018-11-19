GET Protocol (GET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00005444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $356.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00137393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00209459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.03 or 0.08236239 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009002 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

