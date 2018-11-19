Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,020 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $107,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $139,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

