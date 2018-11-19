Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Increased by Axa

Axa raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,458 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $68,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,591,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,751,000 after purchasing an additional 241,790 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 510,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.4% during the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 163.1% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 147,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.0% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

