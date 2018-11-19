Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 11,220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,908,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $407,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $73.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/girard-partners-ltd-acquires-11220-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-growth-etf-efg.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.