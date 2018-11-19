Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $74,138,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $128.77 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $119.67 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

