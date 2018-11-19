Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16,076.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $171,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 527,046 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,076,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,935,000 after purchasing an additional 420,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,942,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,019,000 after purchasing an additional 416,666 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.32 and a 1-year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

