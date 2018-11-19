Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) Position Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Gladstone Capital worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 42.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLAD. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of GLAD opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

