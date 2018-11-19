Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.18% of Global Brass and Copper worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 787.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 32.1% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRSS stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $714.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.46. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $429.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Global Brass and Copper’s payout ratio is 12.95%.

In other Global Brass and Copper news, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 37,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Global Brass and Copper Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

