Global Endowment Management LP Purchases Shares of 168,200 Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 168,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,571,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 84.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,059,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,763 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 41.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,130,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,568 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,760,130 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,440,000 after purchasing an additional 996,084 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 62.56%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

