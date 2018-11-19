Global Endowment Management LP Sells 300 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,623,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,211,739,000 after purchasing an additional 350,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,470,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,190,000 after purchasing an additional 124,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,676,000 after purchasing an additional 39,244 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,746,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,567,000 after acquiring an additional 445,506 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $185.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $191.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

WARNING: “Global Endowment Management LP Sells 300 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/global-endowment-management-lp-sells-300-shares-of-simon-property-group-inc-spg.html.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.