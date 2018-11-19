Global Payments Inc (GPN) Position Lowered by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $76,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 57,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $7,377,633.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,083 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,055 shares of company stock worth $11,425,119 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $109.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $129.25. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

