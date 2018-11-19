Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Boosts Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,087 shares during the quarter. FleetCor Technologies comprises 3.2% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.36% of FleetCor Technologies worth $71,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,333,000 after buying an additional 1,254,098 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,647,000 after purchasing an additional 577,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,107,000 after purchasing an additional 530,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 445,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,242,000 after purchasing an additional 408,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.90.

NYSE FLT opened at $198.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.96 and a 52 week high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

