Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Trading Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Entertainment traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 558,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 366,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on Golden Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, VP Charles Protell bought 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Edwin Haas bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,040 shares of company stock worth $268,367 and have sold 210,024 shares worth $5,390,719. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $108,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $448.70 million, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

