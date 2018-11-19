Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (BNR) a €52.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.37 ($65.55).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €42.67 ($49.62) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.