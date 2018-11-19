Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hannover Re (HNR1) a €120.00 Price Target

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Hannover Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €113.31 ($131.76).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded down €2.50 ($2.91) on Monday, reaching €122.40 ($142.33). 126,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

