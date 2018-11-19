Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Societe Generale (GLE) a €47.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.10 ($53.60) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.86 ($51.00).

Societe Generale stock opened at €45.19 ($52.55) on Friday. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

