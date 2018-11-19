Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Neutral

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $164.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

PBYI stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $899.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.42. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 301.41% and a negative net margin of 73.45%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 926.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 154.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 99,878 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 210,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 175,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 53.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

