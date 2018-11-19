Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,346,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,250,000 after acquiring an additional 235,125 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,239,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,723,000 after acquiring an additional 659,212 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,234,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,782,000 after acquiring an additional 413,565 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 7,113,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

