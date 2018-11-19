Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 208,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.