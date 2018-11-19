Gradient Investments LLC Sells 16,186 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 192.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,423,000 after buying an additional 3,098,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 232.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,168,000 after buying an additional 3,069,040 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 71.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,385,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,575,000 after buying an additional 2,655,452 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $121,797,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5,457.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,401,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $48.83 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

