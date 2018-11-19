Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,485 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,967,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,707,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,554,000 after buying an additional 679,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,884,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,716,000 after buying an additional 241,423 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,085,000 after buying an additional 1,642,285 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,816,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $50.94 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

