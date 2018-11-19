Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Astec Industries worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

ASTE opened at $34.55 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

