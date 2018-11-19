Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Insider Acquires $72,540.00 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) insider Adam M. Kleinman acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. 43,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 1.28% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

