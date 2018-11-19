Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Insider Purchases $496,920.00 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) insider Peter A. Reed bought 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $496,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GECC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. 43,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,206. Great Elm Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned approximately 1.28% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

