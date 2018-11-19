Guardant Health Inc (GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $43.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guardant Health an industry rank of 82 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $3.57 on Monday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,144. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $44.25.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.
