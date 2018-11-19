Guardian 8 (GRDH) & NXT-ID (NXTD) Head to Head Analysis

Guardian 8 (OTCMKTS:GRDH) and NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardian 8 and NXT-ID’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian 8 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NXT-ID $23.31 million 1.12 -$8.26 million N/A N/A

Guardian 8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NXT-ID.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Guardian 8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of NXT-ID shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Guardian 8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of NXT-ID shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Guardian 8 and NXT-ID, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian 8 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT-ID 0 0 2 0 3.00

NXT-ID has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 332.11%. Given NXT-ID’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXT-ID is more favorable than Guardian 8.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian 8 and NXT-ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian 8 N/A N/A N/A NXT-ID -31.23% -31.14% -12.56%

Guardian 8 Company Profile

Guardian 8 Holdings (G8) is engaged in the design and introduction of a category of personal security devices, enhanced non-lethal (ENL) devices. The Company’s product, the Pro V2, incorporates a layered defensive approach to help security professionals and consumers protect themselves against personal attacks, while capturing images and audio recordings to defend against personal liability. The G8 Pro V2 ENL device allows security professionals with layered defense options for de-escalation and personal protection, command center communication and incident recording. The G8 Pro V2 provides a documentable record of events that result in litigation. The G8 Pro V2 is a visible deterrent to any person who observes security officers on-duty armed with the device. The Company’s subsidiary is Guardian 8 Corporation.

NXT-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP. The company also offers Flip, a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations; Wi-Mag that allows users to make payments at most POS terminals; and SmartPay with the ability to make payments by dynamic magnetic stripe or through interacting with a terminal through EMV, NFC, or barcode functionality on various devices. The company sells its products through dealers and distributors. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

