H & R Block Inc (HRB) Holdings Trimmed by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,669 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 70,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,657.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 461.55% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 33.56%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on H & R Block from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

