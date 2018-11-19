Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $548,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,391 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

