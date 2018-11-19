Hancock Holding (HBHC) Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hancock were worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Hancock by 15.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Hancock by 10.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hancock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hancock by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hancock stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. Hancock Holding has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

