Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Receives $21.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Hanesbrands by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.