Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLAG) Receives €34.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.76 ($40.42).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLAG. Citigroup set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €30.10 ($35.00) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd has a one year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a one year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

