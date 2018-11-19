Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.72 Million Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 266.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 116.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.15. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

