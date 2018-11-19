Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.29 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $107.17 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/hartford-investment-management-co-has-3-29-million-stake-in-ppg-industries-inc-ppg.html.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.