Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 131,664 Shares of Castle Brands Inc (ROX)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Castle Brands accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Castle Brands worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 778,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Castle Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

Separately, Barrington Research set a $2.00 price target on Castle Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN ROX opened at $0.94 on Monday. Castle Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

