HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SuperCom (SPCB)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuperCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SPCB stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts forecast that SuperCom will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 180,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.21% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.