HC Wainwright Reiterates $2.00 Price Target for Ideal Power (IPWR)

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPWR. ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideal Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ideal Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 568.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ideal Power will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.