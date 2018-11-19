HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $313.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $321.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

